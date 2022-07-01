Fanna-Ishq Meiin Marjawan to witness 5-year leap; Reem Shaikh & Zain Imam share their new look

Daily soap Fanaa-Ishq Meiin Marjawan is entertaining fans with its intriguing twists and turns since the start of the show. A lot is going on in the high-voltage drama show, with Pakhi (Reem Sameer) and Agastya (Zain Iman) trying to sort things out between them and Pakhi suffering an emotional breakdown. In the upcoming episodes, fans will get to see a 5-year-leap which will bring some massive changes in the show plot. Reem Sheikh recently took to social media to share her look after the leap.

Reem Shaikh captioned it as ‘the new #aaki’. She even posted a series of Instagram stories obsessing over her new avatar for the show. Fans loved Pakhi and Agastya’s new looks and are excited to see what’s coming up next in the TV show.

In the previous episode, fans saw Ishaan trying to ruin Pakhi and Agastya’s relationship. He tries hard to manipulate Pakhi against Agastya. Ishaan frames Agastya as a culprit who tried to attack Shanaya. Pakhi and Agastya, who already had problems, faced worse consequences thereafter. However, post leap year, fans will see Agastya and Pakhi having a baby girl named Tara. However, the two will have marital problems that will affect just the two of them.

Reem is a popular actress whose popular projects include Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Gul Makai. She has been part of Fanna-Ishq Meiin Marjawan since January 2022.

Zain has worked in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Tashan-e-Ishq, Naamkarann, Laal Ishq, Ishqbaaaz, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, among others.

