Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6; Say ‘Current season reminds of Mouni Roy's season 1’

Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal has been entertaining audience a lot. The current season is getting an overwhelming response from the fans. Looks like Naagin 6 has very much resonated with the audience. The show also features Mahekk Chahal, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta, and Sudipta Banerjee in pivotal roles. The supernatural show is based on the global situation. The show's TRPs result is out and in the first week, Naagin 6 secured a place in the top 10.

In fact, that is a huge number for online TRPs and for a show that only airs twice a week. The same was confirmed by Ekta Kapoor, who in her Instagram stories, thanked fans and said, “I don’t know how many people know this but Naagin 6 has probably been one of the best launch in the last year. We are at a 2.1 rating.” To note, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others have been part of the show.

Well, excited fans aren't far behind. They took to social media to express their happiness and some even drew conclusions on how Naagin 6 reminded them of Naagin 1.

Check all the tweets here:

One of the users wrote, “I don't know if its the same set being using or a similar storyline for Pratha & Rishab, but Naagin6 is reminding me so much of Naagin1. Teja & Simba are the only other couple in the entire franchise that have come close to the kind of chemistry that Mouni & Arjun shared #Naagin6.”

Also Read: Naagin 6: 5 things that are new in this sixth season of Ekta Kapoor's show