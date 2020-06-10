Fans continue to ship Sidharth Shukla with Arti Singh as they think he fits her definition of a good man

Arti Singh shared a new video on social media a couple of days ago and as she spoke about how people keep asking the kind of man she wants, and fans think Sidharth Shukla is the one.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh have been shipped on multiple occasions, both inside and outside the house. However, both of them have outright clarified on multiple instances how the two of them are just friends and there won't be anything more than that between them. None the less, fans have seen their friendship and in fact, they have been rotting for the two, even now, after all these months since Bigg Boss finished.

And now, it looks like there is some more attention that has come their way since Arti shared a video from a wedding she attended where she got the kaleerein, and sure seemed happy. And now, some fans have taken to the comments to point out how even though everyone is shipping Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill and , it looks like Arti will get married to him. None the less, there are also fans who don't quite agree and felt that it is not the case.

Check out the video and comments about Sidharth Shukla here:

Meanwhile, both Sidharth and Arti have been keeping busy with their lives right now, especially given the lockdown. Sidharth keeps sharing photos and videos with his fans, apart from the Tweets he writes, and fans continue to shower him with loads of love. In fact, it was rather recently that they trend we miss you Sidharth on Twitter since they want to see him on screen soon.

