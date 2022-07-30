Fans go 'aww' as Hina Khan shares an adorable VIDEO feat. her beau Rocky Jaiswal; Watch

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. In her personal life, the actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal for quite a few years now. Hina often shares adorable and cute videos with her main man on social media and fans love their 'jodi' so much.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a cute video with her beau. While sharing the reel, Hina wrote, "Remember this @rockyj1...Well this chivalrous gentleman never lets me pickup my shopping bags or any other bag no matter what.. so this time I threatened him with my rookie stupid kickboxing skills. And yes I managed to snatch the bag from him.. ya ya ya I know he snatched it back ahead in 5 mins..I love you to the moon and back @rockyj1...No one, I repeat no one like you...Thank you Miss Lad for capturing these priceless moments.."

Watch Hina Khan's video here

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

