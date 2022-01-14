Fans go gaga over Divyanka Tripathi’s latest monochrome PIC

Undoubtedly, we can’t get enough of Divyanka Tripathi’s pictures as she always manages to steal the hearts of her fans with her stunning clicks. The talented television diva is one of the most avid social media users and her Instagram feed is proof. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also enjoys a massive fan following that keeps on increasing daily. Her career trajectory is nothing less than an inspiration. Well, she started with the daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann has come a long way now.

Meanwhile, the star continues to treat fans with new pictures every day. For instance, she has today shared a monochrome picture on Instagram. The actress strikes a stunning expression for the camera while keeping her hand on her head and smiling. Her smile is melting fans’ heart. To further enhance her beauty she left the hair open. She has not captioned the picture. But her fans are dropping a lot of messages in the comment section. They are appreciating her beauty.

One of the fans wrote, “Oh My! You stole my Breath Away! Give it back to me you gorgeous hooman.” Another wrote, “Wow killer look.”

Take a look at the post here:

Divyanka Tripathi was recently slammed for writing ‘Indian Mosquitos’ in her latest Instagram post. The user alleged that she made a 'derogatory' remark about India by calling the mosquitoes that didn’t let her sleep peacefully. On the work front, the actress was in news for rejecting the role of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She mentioned that her and Nakuul Mehta's onscreen pairing will not look good. Divyanka was also the runner-up of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

