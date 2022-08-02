Fans go 'wow' as Hina Khan aces Arabian Nights-inspired look; WATCH video

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user and never stays behind when it comes to following Instagram trends. And, keeping up the trajectory, Hina hopped on the 'Arabian Nights' trend.

Taking to the reels section of 'gram, the Naagin actress shared a transition video in which she transitioned to Arabian Nights. She looked ethereal with beautiful, bold eye makeup. While sharing the post, Hina Khan wrote, "Can’t believe i did this...The credit goes to one n only @manaanmeer...Look what all he makes me do #arabiannights #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK #transition #transitionreels". As soon as she posted the video, her fans dropped sweet comments.

Check Hina Khan's video here

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

