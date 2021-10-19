Fans praise Shamita Shetty & Tejasswi Prakash's bond in BB 15 house, shower love

Over the past many seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss, the contestants have formed a good bond inside the house and maintained it outside the house as well. In the present season, it seems like Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty have formed a good friendship. The growing bond between them is being loved by the viewers.

Shamita and Tejasswi have been spotted spending some time with each other in the show for the past few days. Moreover, they were seen gifting dresses to each other and even twinning. They have been spotted sharing adorable moments too.

The fans of the actresses are loving the chemistry between them and they are showering love at them. Tejasswi and Shamita are trending also on Twitter as fans are sharing their pictures and videos.

Fans are loving the chemistry that the two beauties share on the show and are showering them with love and support too. More so, they also trended Tejasswi and Shamita on Twitter by sharing their pictures and videos as they grew fond of their friendship.

Recently, a fan shared a video of the two and wrote, “I m loving this friendship I hope they stay together till last #ShamitaShetty #TejasswiPrakash”

I m loving this friendship I hope they stay together till last #ShamitaShetty #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/e4orkCoAiO — taiyabaaaaa (@Taiyaba_Pari) October 19, 2021

Another shared a clip of them sharing a hug. She wrote, “So sweet this bond is #ShamitaShetty #TejasswiPrakash @ShamitaShetty”

Yet another fan shared a picture from the moment when Tejasswi and Shamita twinned in similar kurtis.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness another love story bloom in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, Karan Kundrra confessed that he is fond of Tejasswi which has made their fans very excited. Social media is flooded with their pictures and videos as fans shower love.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Akka Anna Shamita Shetty & Vishal Kotian scrutinize each gharwasi for their loyalty