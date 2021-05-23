Fans react to actress Sambhavna Seth's father's death: We are with you in this fight

Actress Sambhavna Seth took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video claiming that her father died because of medical negligence.

Television actress Sambhavna Seth has witnessed a huge loss in her life. Her father, S K Seth, passed away due to COVID 19 complications. The actress had shared the news on her Instagram handle. And now she has shared a video where she has blamed the hospital for murdering her father. The actress has claimed that her father died because of medical negligence. In the pre-recorded video, she has shown the condition of her father and also mentioned that she will take legal action against the management. Many fans have reacted to the video and shown their support to her.

Sharing the video, she had written, “Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father my whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but I'm definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces.” As soon she shared the video, it went viral and fans started reacting to it. One of the users wrote, “How could they do this? Yes, I agree that your father is killed... These people should be brought to the notice... Such a noble profession but they are killing people.”

Another user wrote, “We are with you sambhavna ... justice should be delivered.” Most fans have shown their support and also shared their ordeal.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Sambhavna Seth had shared a picture with her father from her wedding and wrote, "My father could have been saved. It was not just Covid which killed him (sic)." To note, the actress also went through a tough time in finding a bed for her father. She had sought help from her fans and followers to find a bed for her father.

Also Read: Sambhavna Seth alleges hospital ‘medically murdered’ her father after he succumbs to COVID 19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Sambhavna Seth Instagram

Share your comment ×