Fans react as Shaheer Sheikh shares PIC of wife Ruchikaa Kapoor flaunting baby bump

The couple tied the knot last year. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes starrer show Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will be aired from July 12.

Shaheer Sheikh has been grabbing eyeballs for many reasons. His upcoming show Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 telecast dates have been announced. But apart from this for a long time, reports were coming in that the actor and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child. However, there was no official confirmation from the actor or his family. But his latest picture on Instagram has cleared the air. He has shared a family picture on his official Instagram which made his fans go gaga over it.

In the picture, his wife can be seen posing with her mom, father, and siblings. Her baby bump is very much visible in the photo. As soon as he posted the picture, it took no time in going viral. Fans immediately started wishing the couple in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “OMG its true soon u are going to be a father.” While another fan wrote, “You always wanted to be a father and now that you're going to be one soon, i'm sure that you're gonna make the best dad ever!!!”

One cannot miss the glow on the actor’s wife's face. She is glowing and looked beautiful in multi coloured dress. However, the actor has still now said anything on the matter but captioned the picture as ‘Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether.’

To note, the couple got married last year. They opted for a court marriage. It came as a surprise for his fans. He was recently seen in a music video Baarish Ban Jana with . The song is trending and was shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

