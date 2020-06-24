  1. Home
  2. tv

Fans send out love to Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore on Twitter as they trend #WeLoveAditiRathore

It looks like fans have had an outburst of love for Naamkarann star Aditi Rathore and so, they have taken to a Twitter trend for the actress. Check out the tweets here.
16218 reads Mumbai
Fans send out love to Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore on Twitter as they trend #WeLoveAditiRathoreFans send out love to Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore on Twitter as they trend #WeLoveAditiRathore
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aditi Rathore went on to earn a name for herself with the role of Avni in Zain Imam co-starrer Naamkarann. The show started off with a child actress, however, post leap, Aditi joined the show and she sure managed to have the attention of fans. Her chemistry with Zain was loved a lot and together, they managed to make one of the most loved on-screen couples. In fact, fans also went around shipping the two as they hoped for the duo to be together.

None the less, it looks like they are celebrating Aditi for being the great actress that she is today as Twitter is full of tweets about her. Fans have taken to the trend #WeLoveAditiRathore and what started off some time back has now managed to garner a couple of thousands of tweets. However, it looks like there is no stopping them as they continue to share tweets with images and creatives while praising the Naamkarann star.

Check out some of the tweets for Aditi Rathore here:

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Aditi got talking about being the lead of the show, and also the idea of Hollywood. She said, "When you play a lead role and the story revolves around you, then the responsibility grows. You have to give more time and dedication to it. I try to present my character in the best way possible and in a natural way." She also told IANS, "I like TV more right now. I want to play good characters so that people remember them forever. It's not my aim to do films. I always wanted to do something big on the small screen...play powerful characters."

ALSO READ: Aditi Rathore: Wanted to do something big on small screen

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement