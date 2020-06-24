Fans send out love to Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore on Twitter as they trend #WeLoveAditiRathore

It looks like fans have had an outburst of love for Naamkarann star Aditi Rathore and so, they have taken to a Twitter trend for the actress. Check out the tweets here.

Aditi Rathore went on to earn a name for herself with the role of Avni in Zain Imam co-starrer Naamkarann. The show started off with a child actress, however, post leap, Aditi joined the show and she sure managed to have the attention of fans. Her chemistry with Zain was loved a lot and together, they managed to make one of the most loved on-screen couples. In fact, fans also went around shipping the two as they hoped for the duo to be together.

None the less, it looks like they are celebrating Aditi for being the great actress that she is today as Twitter is full of tweets about her. Fans have taken to the trend #WeLoveAditiRathore and what started off some time back has now managed to garner a couple of thousands of tweets. However, it looks like there is no stopping them as they continue to share tweets with images and creatives while praising the Naamkarann star.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, Aditi got talking about being the lead of the show, and also the idea of Hollywood. She said, "When you play a lead role and the story revolves around you, then the responsibility grows. You have to give more time and dedication to it. I try to present my character in the best way possible and in a natural way." She also told IANS, "I like TV more right now. I want to play good characters so that people remember them forever. It's not my aim to do films. I always wanted to do something big on the small screen...play powerful characters."

