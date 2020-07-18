Fans of Sidharth Shukla trend #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya after actor unveils a glimpse of the song

The first look poster sees Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma on a boat which is lighted up in a romantic way. The fans and followers of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma are delighted to get a glimpse of the song.

Sidharth Shukla recently shared a rare glimpse of his upcoming song called Dil Ko Karaar Aaya along with the gorgeous Neha Sharma. The first look poster sees Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma on a boat which is lighted up in a romantic way. The fans and followers of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma are delighted to get a glimpse of the song, which is titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The fans and Twitter users have been trending #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya and they are so excited about the song.

The fans of the actor have been waiting very eagerly for the first look of his song with Neha Sharma, and now that the actor has finally unveiled the first look poster of the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, which look magnificent. Both the lead actors of the song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya have been dressed in white and can be seen in a romantic mood. The fans and followers of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma cannot wait any further to see the full video of the song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Check out tweets by fans

I miss his messy hair and his cute morning look so much...what I wouldn’t do to see him like this again...@sidharth_shukla #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/vB69uzx1N5 — Nidhi (@Nidhi_tweets9) July 18, 2020

#SidharthShukla in BB13 "You don't just entertain the audience, you give them little bits of your soul.” Everybody admire your work, dedication and competence. @sidharth_shukla you r An Angel ...n Your Presence on Earth is a Gift of GOD.#FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya — Kabir Patel .......only Sidharth shukla matters (@Introvert_Moni) July 18, 2020

Blessing your timeline with a beautiful picture of our dearest @sidharth_shukla #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/Zv4JVR4zAo — Thomas Shelby (@thomas0678) July 18, 2020

positive that is still around.#FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/AwtUV3c60W — SidHeart.... #DilKoKaraarAaya (@Sidheart_1234) July 18, 2020

Today’s trend is remarkable all SidHears SidNaaz Shenaazians participated to show his love support and respect for @sidharth_shukla #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) July 18, 2020

Previously, as per reports, Sidharth Shukla had also shared a post which read, 'coming' which clearly hinted at the actor's news song. The fans and followers were left guessing but were sure that the actor will surely unveil a glimpse of the song with Neha Sharma. Finally, the wish of the fans has come true and the actor has released a poster of his song with the stunner Neha Sharma.

