Fans troll Deepika Singh Goyal for dancing in rain and posing with uprooted trees amid Cyclone Tauktae

Deepika Singh Goyal was criticised for posing with uprooted trees and dancing. Fans dropped comments on her video which she shared on Instagram.

The Maharashtra state witnessed heavy rainfall recently when cyclone Tauktae hit the state. Pictures of uprooted trees and water-filled roads had gone viral. Poor people shelters were blown away due to the winds. And amid this television actress Deepika Singh Goyal, popular for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, shared pictures of posing with uprooted tree and also posted a video of her dancing on social media. This act of her did not go well with her fans and she was trolled badly.

Sharing the pictures and video, she wrote, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass”. In the video, she is seen dancing on the streets while the city braved heavy rains due to Cyclone Tauktae. Her husband Rohit Goyal clicked her pictures. She also posed with uprooted trees and mentioned that the tree fell right outside her house and while putting it away from the door, she and her husband managed to take few pictures to remember the Cyclone Tauktae.

She is being criticised for the posts. One internet user commented, "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isiliye (because your house did not got damaged).

The actress always shares her dance videos on her Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. She was last seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein. She has been missing from the screen for a long time. Her last show was Diya Aur Baati Hum which made her popular.

Credits :Deepika Singh Goyal Instagram

