Farah Khan on being a part of the show ‘Zee Comedy Factory’: Looking forward to laughing my heart out

Farah Khan is all set to become a mentor for the upcoming comedy show ‘Zee Comedy Factory.’

Zee TV has been offering numerous entertaining and exciting shows for the last many years, which has maintained a loyal audience for the channel. In the present pandemic situation, there has been a situation of gloom and stress all over the country. Hence, the channel has got a new comedy reality show titled as ‘Zee Comedy Factory’. It is made in association with Optimystix Entertainment and it aims to offer rib-tickling comedy for the audience with the assistance of some of the top Indian comedians.

The show will premier on July 31, 2021, and will air on the weekends. It will comprise of a wide range of comedy elements, from visual comedy to stand-up to funny skits to parodies, spoofs and more.

Along with the comedians, there will also be Farah Khan as Laughing Buddha, whom the comedians will have to entertain and make her laugh. As the Laughing Buddha in the show, she will also be giving scores to the comedians, as well as give her opinion to their jokes and punches. She will be adding to the craziness on the sets of the show. The audience will love her comic timing, her hysterical commentary and unique reactions to the acts.

Talking about Zee Comedy Factory, Farah Khan reveals, “I must say this concept is a very thoughtful and timely initiative on the part of Zee TV as the sole agenda behind Zee Comedy Factory is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, Zee Comedy Factory plans to put comedy - and a whole gamut of it ranging from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies - to good use in uplifting the nation's collective mood. We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India's top comedians tickling their funny bone. On the show, I'm called the 'Laughing Buddha' and all the artistes have to entertain me along with the audience. In these stressful times I think I have got the best job and that is to be entertained by the best in the comedy business. We truly have some great comic talent on the show, and I am looking forward to having a blast laughing my heart out and see these visual challenges unfold!”

It is the first time ever there will be visual challenges in the comedy acts such as on the slope, a 90 degree set, miniature setups, and more. It will not only push the comedy level up a notch but will also ensure the comedian will do something new in their every act.

The show Zee Comedy Factory will have two teams of five artists each. The teams will have a mix of comedians, actors, and singers including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Sharma, Sanket Bhosale, Guarav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, and Divyansh Dwivedi, popular actor Tejasswi Prakash, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, and dancer Punit J. Pathak.

