Farah Khan contracts Coronavirus; Mika Singh to replace her on Zee Comedy Show; Report

Farah writes, “Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people. I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested.” She had recently shot with Shilpa Shetty Kundra for a dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. She also shot a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan. As reported by TOI, singer Mika Singh has replaced her on the show for future episodes as she will not be shooting for a few days now.