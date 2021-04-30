Farah Khan crowns the contestant Pruthviraj from Karnataka for superb performance on Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestant Pruthviraj wins the heart of special guest Farah Khan as she calls him ‘chhota Govinda’ and crowns him.

The new chapter of the popular reality TV show is already creating raves with its excellent contestants’ performance and the star-studded judge’s panel. Within few days of the start of the show, it has become one of the top-rated shows on TV. The show is immensely liked by people and has a huge viewership. The upcoming episode of the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of entertainment and excitement. The upcoming episode will be an exciting one as one of the contestants of the show Pruthviraj Konagri will be crowned by the iconic choreographer Farah Khan.

As for the updates of the show for the weekend, the episode will be brightened up by the presence of top choreographers Remo D’souza and Farah Khan. The special guests will be intrigued by the exceptional performance of the 10-year-old contestant Pruthviraj Konagri. He will be performing on the stage at 's popular song "Haule haule" along with his 'guru' or mentor Subhranil Paul. The spectacular dance performance and 'superrr se bhi uperrr' expressions made the judge amazed. They not only gave a standing ovation but also did extra to show their appreciation.

Pruthviraj Konagri’s father believes that his son's name has a huge influence on the lives of people, hence he named his son Pruthviraj so that he could rule the world one day. To fulfill his dream, as a gesture she went up on the stage and put a crown on Pruthviraj’s head by appreciating his magnificent performance. His excellent expressions reminded Farah Khan of her favorite Bollywood dance expert Govinda. She told him that he is like a small version of Govinda. She added that his expressions were amazing and only a veteran can perform like this. Hence she presented the extraordinary boy with a crown.

She also told him that he performed like a Raja and she was amazed by his performance. Pruthviraj was overwhelmed by her actions and blew a kiss to his father on the video call. The special guest Remo D'Souza also climbed the 'seedhi' to express his appreciation. Geeta Kapur also appreciated his performance and said that she would always pray that he continues to perform like this and get recognized as Pruthviraj, the Super Dancer.

