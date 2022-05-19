Farah Khan to join Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa for The Khatra Khtara show's second season?

The Khatra Khatra Show is getting appreciation from the audience for its entertaining content. The show offers an abundance of entertainment and excitement for the audience with fun tasks. It is hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they are also the producers of The Khatra Khatra Show. Director Farah Khan is also part of this popular show. As per the show's format, celebs take part in it as contestants and have to perform tasks. Despite the positive response the show has received, the makers have decided to wrap up this stunt-based show. Yes, The Khatra Khatra Show is soon going to bid adieu to the audiences. Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared this news with the audience.

Now that the first season of the interactive comedy game show is nearing its conclusion, Bharti and Haarsh have announced its second season. As per the ETimes report, Bharti and Haarsh in one of the latest episodes have announced that Farah Khan will be returning to the second season of the show as well, along with them. The duo also revealed the hilarious reason behind wanting Farah Khan on board for The Khatra Khatra Show – Season 2. Bharti jokingly said, “Farah ma’am set pe bohot achcha khaana laati hai yaar,” to which, Haarsh continued sharing, “Jaise Khatta Aloo aur Junglee Mutton!”

The Khatra Khatra Show started to premiere on March 13 on COLORS TV. The show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Shamita Shetty, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and others.

