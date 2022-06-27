Farah Khan, Karan Kundra congratulate ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy

Neetu Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her son Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time. Yes! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child and the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts congratulating the soon-to-be parents. Needless to say, Neetu is overwhelmed with the news of the arrival of junior Kapoor. Interestingly, as Neetu Kapoor is busy shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan Kundrra and Farah Khan wished the veteran actress for Ranbir-Alia’s pregnancy.

To note, Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji and the show marks her debut on the small screen. Karan Kundrra is seen as the host of the dance based reality show while Farah Khan will be seen as a guest this weekend. As the trio was clicked on the sets, Farah and Karan congratulated Neetu Kapoor for becoming a dadi soon. The duo stated, “Hum sabki taraf se Neetu ma’am ko bahut bahut bahut mubarakan”. Meanwhile, Neetu is also elated with the news of Alia’s pregnancy and said, “Dadi banna, nani banna is like the best thing in the world”.

Check out Karan Kundra, Farah Khan and Neetu Kapoor’s video here:

For the uninitiated, Alia had made the big announcement about her pregnancy on social media on Monday morning. She shared a pic of herself with Ranbir from her scan and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Malaika Arora, Shantanu Maheshwari etc have sent love to the soon-to-be parents.

