Fashion Face Off: Hina Khan or Erica Fernandes; Who pulled off the beach bikini look better?

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes have been winning hearts with their vacation pics which took the social media by storm for all the right reasons.

It’s been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation and we were all forced to stay indoors. It has indeed been a difficult time for everyone and we all want to step out like the old days. Needless to say, vacation has been on everyone’s mind. Interestingly, while the lockdown was relaxed early this year, several celebs were seen heading out for a vacation and the social media was flooded with vacation pics. The list included celebs like , Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, , Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Sara Khan etc.

Amid this, the divas’ beach looks have been grabbing a lot of attention. So today’s fashion face off has been between two of the leading actresses of the television industry. We are talking about Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes. To recall, Hina had headed for a beach vacation early this year and went on to bless our feed with stunning pics. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress nailed the beach look as she had opted for a hot pink polka-dot bikini with a pussy-bow blouse and high-waisted bikini bottoms. She completed her look with a matching shrug to cover up and accessorised this with heart shape sunglasses

Take a look:

On the other hand, Erica also won hearts with her bikini look during her vacation and opted for a zig-zag multicolour strapless bikini blouse and high-waisted bikini bottoms. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress also accessorised it with a choker and chunky bracelets.

Who according to you pulled off the bikini look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black sequin top and leather trousers

Share your comment ×