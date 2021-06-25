  1. Home
  2. tv

Fashion Face Off: Rubina Dilaik or Surbhi Chandna; Which actress pulled off the peach saree look better?

Rubina Dilaik and Surbhi Chanda never fail to dish out major fashion goals and often leave fans impressed with their style sense.
985 reads Mumbai
Fashion Face Off: Rubina Dilaik or Surbhi Chandna; Which actress pulled off the peach saree look better? Fashion Face Off: Rubina Dilaik or Surbhi Chandna; Which actress pulled off the peach saree look better?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Speak of the most talented actresses of the telly world and the list will be incomplete without mentioning Rubina Dilaik and Surbhi Chandna. Both the actresses have been among the A-listers of the industry and enjoy a massive fan following. While Rubina has been ruling the industry for over a decade now with shows like Chotti Bahu, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki etc in her kitty, Surbhi is known for her performance in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5 etc.

While the leading ladies have won hearts with their impeccable acting prowess, the style statements have also been the talk of the town. Interestingly, today’s fashion face off happens to be between Rubina and Surbhi who are also known to be the fashion icons of the telly world. The Sanjivini actress, who is quite active on social media, had won hearts as she shares a picture of herself in a floral printed saree in a peach hue. Surbhi styled it in a classic manner over a full-sleeved lace blouse and the monochromatic look was elevated with messy curled up hair and flawless makeup.

On the other hand, Rubina had picked out a peach georgette saree. Interestingly, instead of opting for a monochromatic look like Surbhi, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had styled it with a contrasting blue blouse. Besides, she had ditched most of her jewellery for a simple long mangalsutra while her long brunette mane was left down in soft waves.

Who do you think has nailed this look better among the two actresses? Share your comments in the comment section below.

Also Read: 5 Times Rubina Dilaik nailed the saree looks and left everyone in awe of her panache

Credits :Rubina Dilaik's Instagram, Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik aces banjaran look with colorful ghagra and fashionable jewellery
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla complete 3 years of marital bliss; Share throwback PHOTO
‘Happy Anniversary Rubinav’ trends as Rubina Dilaik posts a romantic video for her 'munchkin' Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik wishes to grow & adjust to challenging situations; Shares latest photoshoot PICS
Ishqbaaz Throwback: Surbhi Chandna aka Anika shares real reason for her exit from the show
Fashion Face Off: Surbhi Chandna or Rashami Desai; Who pulled off the yellow saree look better?
close