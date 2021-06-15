Fashion Face Off: Surbhi Chandna or Rashami Desai; Who pulled off the yellow saree look better?

Surbhi Chandna and Rashami Desai are known for their sartorial choices and they never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals.

Fashion forms an important part of a celebrity’s life. Be it the airport look, the gym look or a casual outing, continuous media scrutiny is a part and parcel of a celebrity's life. Needless to say, the celebs are always under immense pressure to be at their fashionable best every time they step out along with following the right trends. Interestingly, there are times when two of the celebs end up wearing similar outfits and their fashion statements do grab a lot of attention.

And today’s fashion off segment features and Surbhi Chandna. Speaking about Rashami, the actress has won million of hearts with her stint in shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 13 and more. In fact, her style statement is also a thing among her fans. Interestingly, we have got our hands on one of Rashmi’s pics wherein she looked stunning in a yellow saree. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress had worn an embellished chiffon saree with a contrasting white blouse and had completed her look with neutral makeup along with pinning up her hair.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Surbhi nailed the saree look as she wore a yellow coloured sheer sequin saree with a strappy embellished blouse. The Ishqbaaaz actress had completed her hair with dangle earring and straight hair.

Who according to you pulled off the yellow saree look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna says get ready for 'Vellapanti’ as reports of Instagram ban does the rounds

Share your comment ×