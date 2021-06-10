Fashion Faceoff: Rubina Dilaik or Jigyasa Singh: Who wore the red saree better in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Rubina Dilaik and Jigyasa Singh have been winning hearts with their stint as female leads in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Colors’ popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the most talked about and loved shows on Indian television which came with a powerful storyline. The show, which went on air in May 2016, has been running successfully for five years now and managed to rake in a decent TRP since the beginning. Interestingly, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki had gone on air with Rubina Dilaik in the lead and she had won millions of hearts with her performance as Soumya in the show.

Later, the social drama witnessed a leap in the show and Jigyasa Singh became the new female lead of the show as she played the role of Heer. And she too has managed to garner a lot of attention with her performance. Interestingly, both Rubina and Jigyasa have been playing powerful roles in the social drama and were seen dishing out similar fashion goals in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina aka Soumya had picked out a red saree for an important segment of the show and had styled it in a glamorous way. With a dramatic winged eyeliner, layered gold necklaces and red lipstick, the actress ditched the classic sleek bun for a braided hairdo.

Check it out:

On the other hand, Jjigyasa gave a slight magenta touch to her red silk saree. Adorned in traditional gold jewellery, she looked stunning as Heer in the show and completed her look with her sleek bun, red lipstick and a matching bindi.

Take a look:

Who according to you pulled off the red saree look better in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik on Shakti clocking 5 years: It helped me build myself; Changed my life in a bigger & better way

Share your comment ×