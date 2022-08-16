Like father, like daughter: Kapil Sharma poses with his 'little world' Anayra in this scenic snap

Kapil Sharma is one of the popular names in the Indian entertainment industry. He is known for tickling the funny bones of the audience through his humour and comedy talk series - The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian's show is currently off air as the entire team took off on an international tour. Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, and a few others. Videos of them enjoying music, dancing in buses, and posing with fans received immense love from the audience.

Kapil Sharma is extremely committed to his work but he's also a doting father to his daughter, Anayra Sharma. Kapil adores her and has shared several times that he's extremely attached to her. Anayra makes special appearances on Kapil's Instagram page, and today is one of those days. On Tuesday, Kapil posted a beautiful picture with his daughter Anayra with the caption, "My little world." The father and daughter gave the same pose and flaunted their infectious smiles. Kapil wore a black hoodie and denim with shoes while Anayra looked adorable in a pink top and denim. The photo is sure to win several hearts.

Check out the picture right here:

Kapil married his childhood love interest Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, and was blessed with a baby girl, Anayra on December 10, 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

About Kapil's show

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is set to return in September this year. Earlier, a source close to the development had exclusively told Pinkvilla that Kapil's show will premiere in September. However, the makers haven't decided on a definite date for its return yet. The cast remains the same with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. The special judge's chair will continue to be graced by Archana Puran Singh.

Currently, India's Laughter Champion has filled the slot for TKSS, which is being judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati has been spreading his charm on this charm.

