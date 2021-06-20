  1. Home
Father’s Day 2021: Hina Khan pays tribute to her father, posting a heart wrenching note & unseen PHOTO

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Hina Khan took to her personal Instagram account to pay tribute to her father Aslam Khan. Check out the details.
Television actress Hina Khan’s father Aslam Khan passed away on April 20 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Shortly after hearing the devastating news, Hina tested positive for Covid 19. The actress has been sharing old memories with her father on her social media handle. Now, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actress took to her personal Instagram account to pay tribute to her father. Hina shared an unseen photo with him and wrote a heartbreaking note in the caption.

Every year, the third Sunday in the month of June marks the occasion of Father’s Day. On this special day, people from around the world, celebrate their father's selfless love. Hina took to her Insta handle to share a never seen before photo of her father. In the picture, we can see the actress standing next to her father, who is seen wearing funky glasses. Along with the photo, Hina penned a heart wrenching message for her father. She revealed that they had clicked the photo 7 months ago and she never showed it to her father.

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Recently, in an interview, Hina had spoken about how much she appreciates Priyanka Chopra Jonas for sending her a text message after her father’s untimely demise. The two had met one another at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. Hina had said that The White Tiger actress’s emotional message felt ‘special’ to her. In a chat with Miss Malini, Hina said, “She understands what it is to lose a father. That was really special and heart-touching.”

