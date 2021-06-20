Father’s Day 2021: Kapil Sharma shares a glimpse of kids Anayra and Trishaan together for the FIRST time; PIC

On the occasion of Father's Day, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to post something special with all his fans. Take a look.

All around the world, the occasion of Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June. Each year on this special day, people pay tribute to their fathers and celebrate the essence of fatherhood. In India, Father’s Day took place today on June 20 and netizens shared fond memories with their fathers all over social media. Several celebrities from the Bollywood and Television industries took to their personal Instagram and Twitter accounts to wish their fathers.

Now, popular TV actor and comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to post something special with all his fans. The star is an avid social media user and often shares nitty gritty about his life online. He is a proud parent to two children, Anayra and Trishaan. While he regularly posts pictures and videos of his baby girl, he hadn’t shared a glimpse of Trishaan. On the special day, the actor shared a photo of him sitting with both of his kids, making it the first time he posted a picture of his newborn.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Kapil Sharma Show had been on a break due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. There have been talks about the show resuming shoot again with social distancing protocols. Recently, Krushna Abhishek, who is one of the cast members on the show, took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with his team members Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda from their first creative meeting for the forthcoming season.

Credits :Kapil Sharma Instagram

