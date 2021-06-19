Father’s Day 2021: Rushad Rana, Mrunal Jain and others recall how their dad has been their pillar of strength

On the occasion of Father’s Day, several television celebs have shared what they had learnt from their fathers and also cherished their beautiful memories.

Fathers are the most treasured figure in a household because they look out for everyone’s well-being and needs. They have always given up their dreams to make sure their kid’s dream comes true. Dads are known to have unconditional love for their kids and be it a son or a daughter, a father happens to be their first hero always. As Father’s Day is around the corner, several TV actors shared a loving memory of their father and opened up about how their fathers have motivated them to be better person.

Rushad Rana, who was last seen in Anupamaa, called his father a pillar of strength for him. “He is a very strong guy. He has taught me a lot as to how I should lead my life. His biggest advice to me is to listen to my heart and I think that is something that I have always done. I have inherited the creative streak from my father because he is an artist, a wonderful painter who had a successful career in advertising for over 45 years. Now, for the last 15 years he has been acting and modelling. My father has always been my role model in the way he single-handedly kept us happy and safe. He was always a great help whenever I needed it- be it when it came to my relationships or career,” he added.

The Splitsvilla 13 contestant Nikhil Malik shared the memories of his father and said, “I lost my father Late Mr Pankaj Malik when I was in 12th standard. Though he is not with us I still feel his blessings. My parents never stopped me from choosing the career that I wanted to pursue. He used to tell me to ‘respect women’ and ‘whenever you get married, always keep your wife happy and fulfil all her wishes or else don’t marry. He was very a fun loving person and I think I have got that side of him.”

Mrunal Jain who is known to play Arjun in ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ mentioned, “My father Shailesh Jain always tells me to be patient. There will be good and bad days at work but my goodwill will stay. He tells me to be optimistic always. He is my friend, philosopher and guide. He always tells me I am there so ‘kuch fikr karne ki zarrurat nahi hai’. This assurance makes me go through everything with a smile. My father supported me to take up acting as a profession. My business acumen also comes from him. The two qualities I have inherited from him are patience and working hard to hone my skills no matter what. I can't think of my life without my father. I may be less expressive, but he knows I love him and I know he is always there for me.”

Talking about her father producer Chandni Soni feels Father’s Day is a good occasion to express one’s love for their dads, “I met my father Dinesh Dabra after a long time when I went to Himachal Pradesh recently. My father has given me an excellent upbringing. He always encouraged me to do what my heart says. He was excited to see me and my daughter when we gave him a surprise visit. Small small things matter he has always told us. I fully believe life is all about loving your parents. Father’s day is an important day and a good occasion to express your love.”

Amit Mishra opened up about the lessons he learned from his father, “My father Mr Narendra Kumar Mishra advice has always helped me to mould myself into a better human being. I remember, as a teenager, I mostly did not understand a lot of things he said, but later, as I grew up I realised the life lessons I got from him. I take his advice before taking any decision. He never forced his dreams or ideas on me, rather gave me the freedom to choose the career I wanted. He has been my support system. The biggest quality I’ve inherited from my father is empathy towards every living being. The other thing would be the importance of being beside your family always.”

‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ choreographer Rajit Dev said, “My dad CT Easwaradas has always been my strongest support. He encouraged all my dreams and pushed me to give my best in everything that I do. Since I live alone in Mumbai, he is always in touch, checking my health, work and finances. There were times when I used to lose out on a lot of projects, some got cancelled and these turns of events would upset me. But he kept on telling me to not stress and look forward to the next. He totally believes in my talent and hard work. He’s pretty confident in everything I do and always keeps my morale high and positive. I’ve never seen him get angry. He is a very polite man. I have tried imbibing a lot of his qualities.”

The Producer and creative director, Nivedita Basu explained, “My father Lt Col Prateek Basu (Retd) retired army officer has been instrumental in making me what I am today. I remember I was all set to pursue engineering and even after paying my first semester fee, my father informed me about this Advertising course and asked if I would like to pursue that. After I finished college, he wanted me to go to Pune and pursue mass communication. My father actually moulded my career. Till he was around, I got all my financial advice from him. My father and I were best of friends, we would talk about everything under the sun. For him, his life was about us, sisters and our mother. Coming from an army background, he taught us discipline, time management and money management. I have tried learning as much as I could from him.”

‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress Delnaaz Irani opened up, “I always feel that the song 'kisi ki muskurahaton pe ho nisar kisi ka dard mil sake to le udhaar' perfectly describes my father Late Mr Mehelli irani. All these small qualities like allowing courier boy to enter the house and offer him a glass of juice to helping the needy with money, my father has always been there to help everyone. He was kind and loving to another level. His was a beautiful and pure soul and his words and actions have only made me look at life in a different way.”

Actress Nikkiey Chawla shared memories of his father, “I miss my father, Mr B. R. Chawla, a lot. He left us two years back. The strength and courage he gave me to face all my problems are something that I will cherish forever. He was the one who encouraged my passion for acting and also helped me in getting my first photoshoot done. My father always used to tell me ‘when you will become a big star, I will be your manager’. I started my career as a model and I remember I took my father with me to my first show. Even at the age of 60 he enjoyed his work and being independent. I have many beautiful memories with my father. He taught me to be honest and truthful. He was a man of words and I am like him.”

‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ actor Gaurav Mukesh said, “My father Mr Mukesh Jain has always been my inspiration. In this pandemic being with my family was like a boon, we made many good memories together. At a very early age, I left home to come to Mumbai and realised that living alone is very tough. My parents have always taught me to stay on the right path so that no one is able to point fingers at me. My father would tell me that life is uncertain so we should not spoil our present thinking about what might happen tomorrow. Dedication and determination are the two qualities my parents have taught me. They have made me believe that bad times always come to an end.”

Hasan Zaidi, who has appeared in TV serials like ‘Beyhadh 2’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ said, “My Baba late Mr Humayun zafar zaidi was everything to me. He left us a few years ago… Baba was a brilliant man, way ahead of his time. He was a prolific Urdu poet and English professor. The biggest of names used to come to him for his advice. He always encouraged me and all of us to pursue our dreams. He would never get angry and was always ready to explain everything. The only advice he gave me was that ‘if you promise a girl you will marry her, then marry her’ as that what a man does. He was a brilliant cook. He used to be so excited when I started acting, before that he never watched television. He never missed a single episode of my shows. My biggest regret is that he passed away before my daughter was born. All the lives that have touched me, I have tried making an impact on their lives like Baba did. The second thing would be about feeding the hungry. Both of my father and I are crazy about cooking.”

Shobhit Johri, who played a role in ‘Tandav’ said, “My father Mr Umesh Johri is a self-made man. He has worked hard all his life and gave us the best of education. His advice that I always follow is that ‘Life is a struggle and you have to fight all along. But yes, amid all these turmoils, don't forget to live’. He tells me live life to the fullest and following your heart is something I have inherited from him. He actually never advises much but is always their supports my decisions.”

