Father’s Day 2021: Sharad Malhotra and Vijayendra Kumeria share special life lesson they got from their dad

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Sharad Malhotra and Vijayendra Kumeria have shared a heartfelt message for their daddy and it will win hearts.

Father’s Day is around the corner and it is the time when almost everyone is busy making special plans for their dads. After all, fathers happen to be everyone’s first hero and the biggest support system. Father’s day is a day to pay a tribute to father’s unconditional love and support. Amid this, several celebs have come forward and shared heartfelt messaged for their papa dearest. Joining them, Sharad Malhotra, who was last seen in Naagin 5 along with Surbhi Chandna, also spoke about the biggest life lesson he got from his father.

Speaking about the same, the handsome actor said, “My father Shushil Malhotra has always inspired me to give my best. He was always supportive of my career decisions. He has always taught me that hard work is the only investment that never fails. I came to Mumbai with no contacts and my father always encouraged me to never give up. He is a very positive person. I have learnt to be positive from him. I have also learnt to be a warrior from him. He always tells me it is nice to feel important, but it is more important to be nice. My father's guidance and blessings is what made me what I am today.”

On the other hand, Vijayendra Kumeria also revealed that his father had taught him to take responsibilities of all his decisions. He said, “My father Pramod Kumeria has given me one very good advice which I have been following till date. He had said that you should do what you feel is right for you and not do things to prove a point to someone. He also advised me to take responsibility for all my decisions in life, be it right or wrong. My father has been supportive about everything I did when it comes to deciding my higher education and career. Even today, I live by his principles. I don't work to impress anyone. I have inherited the no-nonsense approach for anything wrong and the value of kindness from my father.”

Share your father’s biggest advice for you in the comment section below.

Also Read: Father’s Day 2021: Rushad Rana, Mrunal Jain and others recall how their dad has been their pillar of strength

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×