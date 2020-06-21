Father's Day 2020: Patiala Babes actor Sourabh Raj Jain says 'I'm reliving childhood again with my twins'

Sourabh Raj embraced fatherhood in 2017, on the occasion of Father's Day 2020, the handsome actor shared his feelings on being a father, spending time with his twins and making memories with them. Here's what the Patiala Babes star said.

'A father walks the extra mile, sacrifices his dreams, but never lets the smile fade away from his children's faces.' Today (June 21), is a day when people across the world are celebrating fatherhood. Yes, it is Father's Day, a time to thank our dotting dads for their unwavering presence. A day to acknowledge their contributions and sacrifices to give us the best life they can. A father is touted to be the silent protector and guardian of the family, he is always there to support his children and loved ones.

On this special occasion, one of Indian Television's hottest father shared his experience with us of being a father, his bonding with his kids, and his feelings about Father's Day. Can you guess who it is? Well, we're talking about none other than Sourabh Raj Jain. Yes, the actor who last mesmerised us as Chef Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes, recently opened about embracing fatherhood and making memories with his little munchkins. The actor became a father of twins, a girl, and a boy, in 2017 with his wife Ridhima and since then has been enjoying this beautiful phase of fatherhood.

Sharing nuances from his journey, Sourabh said, 'Fatherhood is an amazing journey, one which has the clock ticking backward. I feel I’m reliving my childhood again. The innocence which children bring with them really lightens up everything. I love the innocent playtime and the falling and learning along with the joyous laughter that my children have brought into my life. Fatherhood for me is one of the best gifts of my life.'

The handsome hunk also opened up about what he has learnt from his twins, and how he spending time at home with his them amid lockdown. He shared, 'I have learnt various names of dinosaurs, as they know so much more than me. I am learning to connect with the child within while being with them through this time. Being carefree and also learning to let go so easily through them.'

