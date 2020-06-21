Father's Day 2020: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim recalls a special moment with dad; Calls it life changing

On the special occasion of Father's Day, Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim aka Malhar took down the memory lane and shared a story where his father supported him when he was dropped out of school. Read on to know how it turned out to a life changing experience for the actor.

Sehban Azim, who is known for playing Malhar from Tujhse Hai Raabta opposite Reem Shaikh, recalled his memories with his dad on the special occasion of father's day. He took down the memory lane and shared a story from his childhood that proved to be a life-changing experience for him. The young actor reminisced a special moment when his father supported him and showed faith in him, while other's were trying to discourage him. Sharing the story of a difficult phase in his childhood, Sehban expressed how his father's support turned the tables and changed the course of his life, teaching him a very important lesson on handling things with courage.

The actor shared that during his childhood one day her teacher called his father to the school. She told him that Sehban was a very weak student and his father is merely wasting his money by sending him to school. His father got extremely agitated, and he ended up arguing with the teacher. The actor's father told the teacher that the problem could also be in her teaching techniques and not with her son, and if she cannot understand the child's caliber then it is her fault.

Later, the actor revealed that his father took him to the principal's office, filed a complaint against the teacher. Moreover, he also asked for Sehban's leaving certificate and made him quit that school permanently during my mid-terms.

The handsome actor showered praises on his father and said that he was way ahead of his time. Sehban also proudly suggests that his father was way ahead of his time. He said that his teacher had made him feel that he is good for nothing, even though he was trying to be better. Sehban said that if his father would have given up on him that day, he wouldn't have been an educated man. The actor mentioned, 'His standing up for me gave me the confidence to come out from an altered belief that I was useless.' He added that he was never a brilliant student, but his teachers were understanding, and he was thus able to complete his graduation successfully.

In a shocking revelation, Sehban said that the teacher belittled some other students also, but he is glad father made that decision for him back then. He called it as a life-changing moment for him, that too at a very early age. The actor further shared that he missed his father a lot and not a single day passes by when he doesn't think of him. He mentioned, 'My father gave me the confidence to face obstacles and never give up in life.'

Credits :Times of India

