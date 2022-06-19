Father's Day 2022: Rupali Ganguly wishes her dad on the occasion, thanks hubby Ashwin K Verma for his support

Actress Rupali Ganguly has garnered a massive fan following after her stint in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. The actress essays the lead role in the show, and her character of Anupamaa, a middle-class woman who works hard to make her own identity, has been receiving immense love from the fans. Rupali Ganguly also maintains a quite active social media presence and often shares pictures and videos of her fun time. Today, on the occasion of Father's Day, Rupali too, took to her social media handle and shared a post wishing her father.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shares several pictures wishing her father on the occasion. In the same post, she appreciates her husband Ashwin K Verma for being a doting father to their son Rudransh. Rupali writes, "I m one lucky woman. Blessed and how. Thank u Pappa for bringing me up like a princess and thank u @ashwinkverma for treating me like a queen ! I had the best father and also found the best father for my son. My husband has literally been a single parent since Anupamaa started and my heart swells with pride and emotion when I think of how he takes care of our son more than a mother would!! For me every day is Father’s Day because he is a mother and a father to my Rudransh- he is the soul of my family. I love you Ashwin. Thank you for all that u do for Rudy and me…. Words can never be enough for being such a role model and a father every child can look up to".

The makers of Anupamaa have managed to strike the right chord with the audiences by introducing amazing twists and turns in the show. The new entry of Kapadia family members has added the right amount of drama to this daily soap. The audiences are also liking Anupamaa and Anuj's married life plot and have showered their immense love on their favorite duo MaAn. Considering the love and appreciation they received from the audiences, the makers of Anupamaa treated their loyal fans with a prequel to the show titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

