Father's Day 2022: Shamita Shetty pens a heartfelt wish; Shaheer Sheikh shares childhood pic with his dad

Today, Father's Day is being celebrated in various parts across the globe and people express their love for their dads in several ways. The special day is usually marked with celebrities showering love, wishes, and good vibes on their beloved Father. Speaking of which, actress Shamita Shetty deeply remembers her dad today. Shamita, who is away with her family in the UK on a vacation, is missing her father deeply today on the occasion of Father’s Day. The actress expressed her emotions through her social media post.

It is indeed an emotional day for Shamita as she misses her father on this auspicious day. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress penned a posted a cute picture of her father Surendra Shetty, and her nephew Viaan and wrote a heartwarming emotional caption. Shamita wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my Daddy. You are forever in my heart… until we meet again.”

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who lost his father due to the contagious COVID-19 virus, also remembered him on today's occasion. The actor shared his childhood picture with his father on his Instagram handle.

Shamita Shetty's career:

Shamita has been keeping busy lately with music videos and collaborations. Shamita recently shot a music video with Raqesh Bapat for which the fans cannot keep calm! Apart from this, the actress is also gearing up for her upcoming projects.

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Shaheer had also collaborated with actress Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. The music video was released a few days back and received immense love from the audience. Shaheer had recently joined hands with Jasmin Bhasin for a music video titled 'Iss Baarish Mein'.

