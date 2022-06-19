Father's Day 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Nakuul Mehta, here's how celebs wished their dads on the occasion

Today, on the 19th of June, we celebrate 'International Father's Day', in the honour to acknowledge the love of our fathers and their sacrifices. Fathers have always been the first love of every individual's life, and today, we especially dedicate this day to them. On this occasion, many of our Television celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Monalisa, Reem Sameer, and others have taken to their social media handle to express their love for their dearest dads and have penned heartfelt wishes for them.

Surbhi Chandna:

Actress Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her father where the two are seen grooving together. Sharing this video, Surbhi wrote, "Now going GHOOMI GHOOMI with dadu to celebrate father’s day post this Disastrous Dance Cp you are the Best Best Best Father @chandnacpc".

Nakuul Mehta:

Nakuul shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle with his father, Captain Pratap Mehta, and son Sufi. The three generations look too adorable in one frame and sharing this picture Nakuul wrote, "Learning from these fine gents, every day. My universe of (sun emoji) #HappyFathersDay".

Ashnoor Kaur:

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur shared an adorable video with her father and penned a heartfelt note along with the video. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the one who taught me love, compassion & kindness… And led by example, that it’s cool to make efforts & care There is #NoOneLikeDad Thanks for being the best, and believing in me even when I didn’t… Love you pa @gurmeetsingh0911 -Always your little CuChAs".

Aditya Narayan:

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle and shared an old picture with his parents as he wished his father on the occasion. Sharing this picture, Aditya wrote, "Happy Fathers Day to my favourite superhero".

Anusha Dandekar:

Anusha Dandekar shared a small video on her Instagram story with her father and wrote, "Happy Daddy's day my Daddykins! This is Our relationship in a nutshell @loooove you forever @mrdandekar miss annoying you, don't miss you annoying me though see you soon O hahaha this video makes me laugh!"

Bharti Singh:

Comedienne Bharti Singh took to her social media handle and shared a picture of Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with their son 'Golla'. On behalf of their little son, Bharti wished Haarsh on Father's Day and wrote, "I Love you Dad. From Golla".

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin Bhasin shared a picture of her father with a sticker of 'Happy Father's Day' on her Instagram story.

Shraddha Arya:

Shraddha Arya also shared two pictures on her Instagram story with her father and wrote, 'Happy Father's Day'.

Monalisa

Monalisa too shared pictures of her father with a sticker of 'Happy Father's Day' on her Instagram story.

Reem Sameer:

Reem Sameer shared a post on her Instagram story with her father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day my first love".

