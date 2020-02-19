Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her nightmare about Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Reveals it is her favourite show

Fatima Sana Shaikh dreams about popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and reveals she saw Anurag kills Prerna.

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created ripples in the television industry with its engaging narrative and impeccable storyline. Produced by the ‘Queen of Indian Television’ Ekta Kapoor, the show has been entertaining and enamoring the viewers with their undying love story of Anurag & Prerna. However, not many of us know that Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too is a fan of this show! Fatima Sana Shaikh made a mark in the Bollywood industry with her incredible performance in hit movie Dangal. The actress has recently made her love for the show evident posting about it on social media.

In her post, Fatima reveals having a ghastly dream where she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna. "I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though", she wrote.

The post is grabbing eyes from all corners and is making the fans speculate about the different turns the series could take. Are television audiences going to experience a new twist in the tale? Is this post a hint towards what’s going to happen on the show next? Or are we reading too much around the actress’s post about a harmless dream? Only time will tell what’s in store.

