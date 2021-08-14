Fauji, Saara Akaash to POW: 5 popular TV shows that were made around the patriotic theme

The Indian television industry has been offering entertaining show for the audience since a very long time. It has produced shows on numerous topics including drama, action, comedy, reality shows and much more. There has been no emotion which has been untouched by the television industry. There have been numerous TV shows which are based on the theme of patriotism. Hence on the occasion of Independence Day, we present to you 5 most popular patriotism-based shows.

Fauji-

The 1989 show was based on the life of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in a commando school. It shows the difficulties in the life of a soldier. The lead was played by the actor .

Param Vir Chakra

The show was aired in 1988 and features popular actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Farooq Sheikh. It portraying the life story of Param Vir Chakra gallantry award winners, which is India's highest military honour.

Saara Akaash

It was 2003 fictional show which focussed on the personal and professional lives of Air Force officers. It features talents actors including Sai Deodhar, Kiran Kumar, Sonal Sehgal and Shakti Anand.

Pukaar: Call for the Hero

It is Ranvijay Singha’s first fictional TV show, which revolved around the life of an army officer Rajveer Shergill. It is a complete action series.

POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke

The show is a political thriller series, in which two soldier are held captive for a long time of 17 years. It is highly praised show and loosely based on an Israeli drama Hatufim.

Which show interest you the most? Lets us know in comments.

Also read - Rannvijay Singha enjoys family time with his wife and daughter in London after months; SEE PHOTO