Fawad Khan's 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' returns to Indian TV; Here are 7 most heart-touching dialogues from the show

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's popular Pakistani drama titled, 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' is all set to return to the Indian television screens. The show beautifully narrates a heartwarming love story between Kashaf Murtaza and Zaroon Junaid and has a worldwide fanbase. 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' has been trending on social media and we bring to you some of the most romantic and heart-touching dialogues from the show. The show is being aired from May 23 onwards in India on Zee Zindagi. The dialogues and its captivating scenes are often found on reels too.

The channel made the announcement of 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai's through its official Instagram handle, which left the fans excited. Fawad Khan's mammoth growth through this show got him a handful of Bollywood movies too. He has appeared in Karan Johar's 'Kapoor & Sons' and made a brief cameo in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' He played the role of Anushka Sharma's boyfriend in this film, whereas his character was a homosexual one in Kapoor & Sons. The show originally aired from November 2012 to May 2013 in Pakistan and first aired in India in 2014.

Let's check out some of the seven best dialogues from the show:

"Mein miss karoongi? Miss toh shayad ek chota lafz hai in ehsaasaat ke liye jo main tumhare liye rakhne lagi hoon aur ab main apne aap se darne lagi hoon." "Kisi se mohabbat insaan ko bahut kamzor kar deti hai... bahut bebas, majboor, mehkoom, aur mujhe in teeno cheezon se nafrat hai." "Tum mujhse poochte ho ke mujhe tumhaari kya baat achhi lagti hai? Mein tumse ye kaise kahoon ki mujhe tumhaari kaunsi baat achhi nahin lagti?" "Aur iske baad tum inkaar karogi toh main apne aapko duniya ka sabse badkismat insaan samjhunga." Kashoof: Zindagi mein pehli dafa koi meri shield bana hai, meri care ki hai, usne apne haath mein chaai girne di

Friend: Toh?

Kashoof: Lekin mere haath mein toh nahi girne di.. Kashoof: Chaand dekha hai tumne?

Zaroon: Dekh raha hoon (Looking at her)

Kashoof: Vo aasmaan mein hota hai, sirf dur se dekha ja sakta hai

Zaroon: Suna tha maine aisa kuch ki chaand aasmaan men hota hai lekin kaafi dino se zameen par shift ho rakha hai aur vo bilkul mere saamne hai

(Kashoof blushes endlessly) Zaroon: I had no idea that you would look so beautiful while being pregnant

Kashaf: Maybe your eyes are deceiving you

Zaroon: ...But if its deception, then I'm okay with it because it couldn't be a more beautiful one

About Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Zaroon Junaid (Fawad Khan) and Kashaf Murtaza are personalities with opposite traits and how they still fall in love with each other. While Kashaf and her two sisters were raised by their single mother after their father abandoned them, Zaroon came from a wealthy background but always pined for his mother's love, who barely had time for the family.

