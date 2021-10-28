Feel so happy for the entire SRK family: Karan Patel after Aryan Khan gets bail

Actor Karan Patel feels ‘so happy for the entire SRK family’ as Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust case. The actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “I feel so happy for the entire SRK family and friends and specially for @iamsrk the father.” He even showered love on the superstar and said, “I was, i and I shall always remain a die hard @iamsrk fan. Love you Shah sir.” Not just Karan, there are many celebrities from the Indian film fraternity who have welcomed the court’s decision.

On October 28, Aryan Khan, was granted bail after being lodged for almost three weeks at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison in NCB's cruise drugs bust case. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan Khan. The hearing was presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre who announced the verdict. Aryan’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. The entire order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday.

On Thursday, ASG Anil Singh countered the arguments put forth by Rohatgi, Desai and Deshmukh over the last two days. Singh began his argument by stating that, "Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. There is evidence to prove that he has been providing drugs."

However, Aryan's lead counsel and former AG Rohatgi countered the conspiracy allegation and stated, "There was no conspiracy because there was no meeting of minds. There was no discussion that they met and decided that they will get the substance and smoke, that is conspiracy. Their argument is that because it is not coincidence it is a conspiracy. Conspiracy can’t have anything to do with conjecture."