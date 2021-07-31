Fiance Rocky Jaiswal on Hina Khan's dad's demise: Losing a parent is never easy but she's a strong girl

recently lost her father due to cardiac arrest. The actress was very close to her father and shared a great bond with him. During the period of her father passing away, she tested COVID-19 positive and had to isolate herself. She had shared it as the toughest time of her life. Hina Khan’s fiance Rocky Jaiswal recently opened up on how she dealt with the sudden death of her father.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that losing a parent is never easy but Heena is a strong girl. “I do not think words can ever summarise whatever one goes through. It is the same for everyone. Words will never justify the feeling that one feels after losing a parent. One cannot just fathom how to go ahead of that. (But) she is a strong girl, we have been there with her, and we will be there with her. She would shine like always, with her parents’ blessings,” he said.

Rocky further said that though he cannot speak on behalf of Hina Khan, her personal life has only inspired her to do even better in her professional life. Calling her a hard-working person, Rocky added she does not believe in 99 percent and thus needs to give her 100 percent no matter what it is. “Hina is one of the most genuine people I have come across,” concluded the producer.

On the professional front, Hina will be very soon seen in the film 'Lines' and a song of the movie, Jhelum has been released.

