Filhaal 2: Hina Khan ‘can’t wait’ for Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s song; Sends best wishes to the team

As Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his song Filhaal 2, Hina Khan is quite excited about the song.

had surprised his fans this morning after he had shared the first look of his much awaited song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. The song happens to be the sequel of his 2019 release Filhall with Nupur Sanon and will mark the superstar’s second collaboration with the actress. Akshay had shared the poster of the song and revealed that the teaser of the song will be out on June 30 this year. Needless to say, this announcement has got everyone excited about the song.

Not just the audience, but celebs are also eagerly waiting for the song including . The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram story to share her excitement for the song. She shared the poster of Akshay and Nupur’s song and mentioned how she can’t wait for the song to release. This isn’t all. She also sent best wishes to the team of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. Hina has captioned the image as, “Best wishes @bpraak @nupursanon @akshaykumar Can’t wait” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post for Filhaal 2 Mohabbat:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her recently released song Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, the song marked Hina and Shaheer’s first collaboration and the audience has been in awe of their sizzling chemistry. In fact, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor had even lauded Hina and stated, “Kamaal ki adakara hain aap”.

