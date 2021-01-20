Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to grace the sets of Indian Idol season 12

Subhash Ghai will be seen encouraging contestants during the weekend episode. The director made his public appearance after a long time.

Sony Entertainment channel's popular show Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming legendary director Subhash Ghai this weekend. It will be an enthralling evening where contestants and the audience will have lot of fun. Indian Idol show is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its audience with the melodious voices of the contestants. Every week the top 14 are seen giving terrific performances and impressing the judges and the special guests. This weekend the stage of the Indian Idol will be graced by showman Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai is the creator of many cult movies. He will be seen having a gala time with the contestants and the judges. He will also encourage the contestants and share a lot of interesting stories about his filmmaking days. The show's judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were excited to share the stage with Subhash Ghai. After so many years, the director made a public appearance.

However, Indian Idol show is always graced by many celebrities that add more glamour and also raise the entertainment quotient.

Some facts about Subhash Ghai:

Subhash Ghai’s known films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Maeri, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar , Khalnayak, and many more. He had received the National Film Award for producing the film Iqbal. In 1992, he was honoured with a Filmfare Award for his Saudagar and in 2015, he received the IIFA Award for outstanding contribution to the Indian Cinema.

