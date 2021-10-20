Find out why Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is super excited to see Ashish Mehrotra on sets

Anupamaa is one of the leading shows of the Indian television industry and has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience for its fresh content. The lead role in the show is played by Rupali Ganguly. The actress shares a great bond with the cast of the show and is often seen making reels or clicking pictures together on social media. The actor Ashish Malhotra was recently seen on the sets of Anupamaa and Rupali Ganguly was super excited to see him there. But Ashish later revealed the truth behind her happiness.

Rupali Ganguly was seen running towards Ashish Malhotra and she hugs him on seeing after many days. She shared in her stories, “When an extremely precious friend rejoins shoot after dayssssss”. In the next picture, she is seen hugging Ashish as she says, “u r precious”. But it turns out the excitement was for the tasty food he had brought from Delhi. Ashish wrote in the reshared story, “Ye pyaar chole kulchon ke lie hai jo main dilli se laya hu” Rupali replies laughing, “Nonsense Maine to khaaye bhi ni”. Ashish corrects himself, “Oh nahi ye pyaar imartii and rasgullon ke liye hai”, and Rupali also revealed that she had one rasgulla.

Get the glimpse of their funny banter here-

Rupali Ganguly is quite popular for her positive and full-of-life personality. She had also shared a dance sequence with Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on social media on the retro track of ‘Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu” on the sets of their show Anupamaa.



