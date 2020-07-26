  1. Home
F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma who was stranded in London due to COVID 19 returns to India on her birthday

F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma who is stranded in London since last four months finally found a way to return back to India and shared her excitement. Read on.
2317 reads Mumbai
F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma who was stranded in London due to COVID 19 returns to India on her birthday
F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma who is stranded in London since last four months finally found a way to return back to India and shared her excitement. “I am very much happy As I return to the country on my birthday. And I'm thankful that Air India announced a schedule between India-London-India from 26th to 30th July. I'm really thankful to them." 

The actress known for television shows like Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and Ramayana later adds, "I'm scared and nervous. After reaching back to my country. I'm not going meet anyone or celebrate my birthday. I will get myself self qurentine atleast for a month long. I have asked my help to clean the house and arrange the basic needs and glossaries for me. Sad but I'll stay all alone on my birthday. But I'm happy that god blessed me a with a gift to return back to my land, my India."

Mahika was earlier considered for Bigg Boss 14 but later for her foreign travel history the actress will not be able to be part of the most loved controversial reality TV show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

