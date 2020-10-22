FIR fame Kavita Kaushik CALLS OUT social media user sending her 'obscene' photos; Mumbai Police takes action

Kavita Kaushik exposed an online harasser who was sending her 'lewd' photos on Instagram DM's and filed a complaint against the man with Mumbai Police. Read on.

Kavita Kaushik is a strong-headed personality. Known for playing Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in Sab TV's show F.I.R, Kavita has proved that she is a 'boss lady' in real life also. She is bold, strong, and wears her hearts on her sleeves. Recently, the actress called out a cyber-bully, who was sending her obscene and vulgar images on her social media handle.

She exposed the online harasser publicly for sharing 'inappropriate' pictures. The actress lashed out at the pervert who slid into her DM's (Direct messages) on her Instagram profile and sent 'lewd' pictures. Kavita not only expressed her angst against such cyber-bullying but also disclosed the man's identity publically, lashing out at him for his indecent and unacceptable behavior. She shared a screenshot of the man's Instagram profile and revealed his name to be Shankar. Kavita shared how he has been sending 'dirty and filthy' images of his private areas during the auspicious festive season of the festive season of Navratri.

The actress also highlighted an important point that if the man in question dares to send indecent pictures to celebrities, he would stoop down to new lows in front of lesser privileged girls. Lastly, she questioned why nobody is offended by such cyberbullies, harassing women.

Kavita tweeted, 'This man named 'Shankar' is confidentially sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!? Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya?'

Taking strong action, Kavita then went on to complain against the man. She asked Mumbai Police, Aditya Thackrey, and Cyber Cell department to punish the person as soon as possible. Kavita wrote, 'I hope it won't be difficult to arrest this man.'

Take a look at Kavita's tweets here:

This man named 'shankar' is confidentally sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!?Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya? https://t.co/sQW81Rdv3T pic.twitter.com/slcLBNuDcW — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) October 21, 2020

Mumbai Police were quick to take notice of Kavita's complaint took the matter into their hands. They reached out to Kavita and filed a complaint against the social media user. Mumbai Police tweeted, 'As per our discussion on phone, please share the details of your complaint here.' Kavita expressed their gratitude towards the Mumbai police and said, 'Done, thank you.'

