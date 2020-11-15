FIR fame Mahika Sharma celebrates Diwali with unprivileged children; Calls it 'special lifetime' experience

Mahika Sharma, who is known for her roles in Ramayan and F.I.R recently revealed how she celebrated Diwali and Children's Day 2020 in a special way. Read on.

Mahika Sharma, best known for her roles in shows in Ramayan and FIR, celebrated Diwali in the most special way. The actress spent quality time with underprivileged children. Since Diwali and Children's Day were on the same day, that is November 14 (2020), Mahika decided to make the most of it. She planned to have a gala time with kids on, Diwali intending to pay a heartwarming tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sharing her plans she said that since this year Diwali falls on the same day as Children's day, it is the right time to increase awareness about the rights, care and education of children. Mahika, who was away from her family this year on Diwali, thus decided to celebrate the festival with unprivileged children. She visited an NGO in the city. The actress bought some new clothes, Diwali sweets and other gifts for them. She called it a special life time experience and said that she will remember Diwali 2020 forever.

Mahika also shared that every year on Children's Day, she offers a rose to Nehru ji. 'My father taught me to offer a red rose to Nehruji on his birthday since childhood and I still follow it,' expressed Mahika. She further added that she taught the children some DIY ideas to celebrate Diwali like making decorative items with newspaper, rangoli, paint diyas, and more. All in all, Mahika had a fun-creative time with the NGO kids. She taught them her skills and learnt many good things from them as well.

On the professional front, Mahira has also proved her acting mettle in projects like Police Factory, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Mr. Joe B. Carvalho. Well, it was truly a beautiful initiative. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

