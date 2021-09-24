FIR lodged against The Kapil Sharma Show for showing the cast having alcohol in a courtroom set

The team of the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show has got into legal trouble as an FIR has been lodged against them at district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The complaint was filed against an episode of the show TKSS, where the actors were shown consuming alcohol on the stage while performing a courtroom scene. The complainant alleged that the actors of the show have disrespected the court and the law.

A lawyer from Shivpuri has filed an FIR in the CJM Court. The hearing for the case is on October 1. The lawyer said, “The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

For the unversed, the case is formed in reference to an episode that aired on January 19, 2020, and it was repeat telecasted on April 24, 2021. The lawyer, who lodged the complaint has claimed that it has been shown in the episode that a character is under the influence of alcohol in a courtroom set. As per the lawyer, it is the case of disgrace to the court.

The Kapil Sharma Show an entertainment comedy show and it is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. Other stars of the show are Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Singh.