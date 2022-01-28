FIR lodged against Shweta Tiwari for her 'God is taking bra size' comment

An FIR has been filed against actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people with her controversial statement. The incident took place during a discussion on her new web series in Bhopal. The case was registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shyamla Hills Police Station in Bhopal.

During the launch event of the web series, Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan'. The apparently joking statement did not go down well with many. Her upcoming web series also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy.

The FIR was filed after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra spoke up on Shweta Tiwari's controversial statement. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Narottam Mishra said, "I have seen and heard Shweta Tiwari's statement. I condemn it. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report to me soon. Action will be taken after that."

Shweta Tiwari was seen in a press conference in Bhopal to promote her upcoming web series, which is based on the fashion world. She is being criticised for her statement and joking about God.

The series also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh were seen together in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.



Also read- Shweta Tiwari refers to God while speaking about her bra & lands in trouble; MP minister to take action