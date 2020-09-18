FIR’s Mahika Sharma slams Kangana Ranaut for ‘soft porn star’ remarks: Urmila helped Govinda to be a superstar

As Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her controversial remarks against Urmila Matondkar, Mahika Sharma has attacked the Queen actress lately.

, who is known for not mincing her words, has stepped into boiling water once again after she launched a personal attack on Urmila Matondkar. It happened after the Rangeela actress slammed Kangana for her controversial remarks on Mumbai. Reacting to Urmila’s remarks, Kangana ended up calling her a ‘soft porn star’ who isn’t known for her acting. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress’ sharp comments haven’t gone down well with many people. Amid this, FIR actress Mahika Sharma had slammed Kangana for her remarks against Urmila.

The television actress stated that while she has been supporting Kangana so far, she is quite disappointed by her statement. Mahika also emphasised that being a woman the Queen actress had no right to insult another lady. She also mentioned that Urmila not just had a successful career in the industry but had also helped actors like Govinda to become superstars. "I was supporting Kangana till now. But now I want to keep myself out of all this. Kangana has to realise the struggle she made, and the one we all are doing is all our choice. No one is forcing us to be part of the industry. Being a girl, she doesn't have any right to insult another girl at least. I think Urmila had a successful career and she helped popular actors like Govinda among others to become a superstar. She is beautiful and talented,” she added.

Furthermore, Mahika also stated it is wrong to judge anyone on their profession even if they are from the adult movie industry. She mentioned that she does have friends there and believes that that industry doesn’t have double stated like the industry here which is busy doing drugs, nepotism, casting couch, etc.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila 'soft porn star': Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker & others back the Rangeela star

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×