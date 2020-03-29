FIR star Mahika Sharma stuck in the UK amid Coronavirus pandemic: I’m scared, feeling lonely and caged

TV actress Mahika Sharma is stuck in the United Kingdom amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Here's what she has to say about her ordeal.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left the entire world devastated. However, amidst this, TV actress Mahika Sharma is stuck in the United Kingdom away from her dear ones. The actress best known for her roles in shows like Ramayana and FIR (starring Kavita Kaushik in the lead) has been in self-quarantine alone in the UK. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Mahika revealed her ordeal and how she is managing her days in the foreign state amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Expressing her feeling, Mahika said that if even if in India is a 21-day lockdown, the air and the environment in the country pamper everyone. It feels good to be surrounded by your own people, everything helps to feel relax and boost your energy. However, in a foreign country, it is extremely disturbing. The actress further revealed that she is feeling awkward to return to India because people will not like coming close to her as they will think that she is carrying the virus with her. She added that she is not able to understand what is happening around and feel badly stuck. She was quoted saying, 'I feel very lonely and caged.'

Mahika further revealed how she is handling things in London as she is staying there all alone. She stated that she really likes Indian food but there she is forced to rely on salads, fruits, and juices, and is badly missing home food. The Mardaani actress added that these days have become nightmares and it is not a good feeling as she is sacred. However, Mahika added that she is healthy, but reading and listening about the virus constantly is disturbing her.

The actress is observing her Navratras to ward off the fears and is spending time worshipping Goddess Durga. She is reading mantras, shlokas and offering prayers in the hope to change things soon.

