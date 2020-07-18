Fire breaks out on the sets of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya; cast and crew safe
A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead role.
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya resumed shoots a while back. In shocking news, it has been reported that fire has broken out on the sets of the show. A source reveals that no one was present on the set when the fire broke out but they are trying to ascertain the cause of it. More details awaited.
Credits :Pinkvilla
