Fire breaks out on the sets of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya; cast and crew safe

A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead role.
1448 reads Mumbai
Fire breaks out on the sets of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya; cast and crew safe
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya resumed shoots a while back. In shocking news, it has been reported that fire has broken out on the sets of the show. A source reveals that no one was present on the set when the fire broke out but they are trying to ascertain the cause of it. More details awaited.

Credits :Pinkvilla

