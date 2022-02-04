FIRST PHOTOS: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera look made for each other in yellow and red at their mehendi

After Mouni Roy, another star is all set to get married. Karishma Tanna, who will tie the knot with her businessman boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5, has already left us in awe of her Haldi ceremony pictures. Well, on Thursday, February 3, the couple's pre-wedding festivities began. The actress has shared some glimpses on her social media account. And today the couple is having their Mehendi ceremony. The first photos are finally out and needless to say that the actress is nailing her Mehandi outfit.

Karishma opted for a yellow leheriya lehenga with kundan jewellery. She wore heavy-worked bangles with flower decoration as a hairstyle. Groom Varun was seen wearing red colour attire. Both happily pose for the camera and were looking an adorable couple. The actress flaunted her mehendi which was also looking very beautiful. Their family members were also spotted earlier in the pictures. At her Haldi ceremony, she had worn a white ensemble from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti. She wore jewelry by Mrinalini Chandra Label.

Today, in the evening the couple will also host a sangeet ceremony. The other details are still not revealed. But for sure she will be looking pretty bride even at her sangeet ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: All you need to know about the functions, food, decor, guests & outfits