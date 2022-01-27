FIRST PIC: Mouni Roy looks breathtaking as a Bengali bride for wedding with Suraj Nambiar
The actress got ready in traditional red for the evening ceremony. She can be seen wearing a lehenga with a gota work dupatta on her head. Her mangpatti is not to be missed. She is wearing all kundan jewellery. Her makeup is also looking fabulous. Even in the morning, Mouni opted for South Indian bridal wear. She wore a white and red colour saree with temple-style gold jewellery. The pictures are still trending and even her evening wedding look also did not take time in going viral.
Video of both bride and groom is also trending. Both are seen performing a ritual at the wedding and indulging in some fun activity. Surely, Suraj is looking clueless in the video.
Take a look at all the pictures and video here:
Earlier in the day, Mouni had shared beautiful pictures and captioned it, "I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings Love, Suraj & Mouni (sic)."
