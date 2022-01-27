FIRST PIC: Mouni Roy looks breathtaking as a Bengali bride for wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who has been trending since morning, tied the knot in a South Indian style wedding today morning in Goa. The couple has been receiving many wishes from all corners. Right from Bollywood to television, celebrities are wishing the newlyweds. And now, the couple is ready for their Bengali wedding. The actress’s first photo is finally out and she is just looking stunning in red colour lehenga and gold jewelry. The couple opted for both Malayali and Bengali rituals.

The actress got ready in traditional red for the evening ceremony. She can be seen wearing a lehenga with a gota work dupatta on her head. Her mangpatti is not to be missed. She is wearing all kundan jewellery. Her makeup is also looking fabulous. Even in the morning, Mouni opted for South Indian bridal wear. She wore a white and red colour saree with temple-style gold jewellery. The pictures are still trending and even her evening wedding look also did not take time in going viral.

Video of both bride and groom is also trending. Both are seen performing a ritual at the wedding and indulging in some fun activity. Surely, Suraj is looking clueless in the video.