FIRST PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look surreal as they get married

The wedding season does not seem to end in the glamour industry and now there is yet another Television actress who is all set to tie the knot. All eyes are on Karishma Tanna for the past couple of days as the pre-wedding festivities of the diva had begun. Today, Karishma finally got hitched to her Boyfriend Varun Bangera and the moment that everyone was waiting for is here. We are sure that her fans were eagerly waiting for the diva to see her dressed as a bride and now the first pics of the newlyweds are out and they look out of this world.